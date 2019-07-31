Menu
‘Keep talking’: Project host’s tearful plea

by Hannah Paine
31st Jul 2019 5:29 AM

The Project's Peter Helliar has opened up about the death of his friend, pleading with viewers to "keep talking and listening" to loved ones about their mental health.

Helliar, who is usually responsible for The Project's lighter moments, blinked back tears on Tuesday night as he spoke about Richard Marsland, who took his life in 2008.

In a segment for The Project, Helliar spoke to the late comedian's parents and friends, all whom had no idea of the extent of his mental health struggles.

Peter Helliar.
Marsland had been the co-host of Triple M's Melbourne breakfast show alongside Helliar and Myf Warhurst at the time of his death, devastating his friends and colleagues.

The promising young comedian had died at the age of 32, just as his career was taking off - something his friends still struggle to come to terms with.

 

 

"For someone like him, with the generosity and honesty he lived his life with, to think that he could have got to a place where he thought people would be better off without him, it's awful," 2Day FM breakfast radio host Ed Kavalee told The Project.

Richard Marsland, Myf Warhurst And Peter Helliar hosted Triple M’s Melbourne breakfast show together.
Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac also shared his grief over losing Marsland as he had "no idea" of his struggle with depression.

"You kind of play back conversations in your mind or moments in your mind. You try to think, 'could I potentially have helped in some way or let him know that.' Yeah, it's still very raw. And it all comes back when you start talking about it," he said.

Helliar said he wish Marsland had known "just how much I'll miss my friend" for "the rest of my life".

 

 

Supported by his Project colleagues, an emotional Helliar pleaded with viewers to "keep talking and listening" to loved ones.

"He was the happiest person we knew, career was going great," Helliar said. "And when I got the call and I was told about it, my manager said, 'They found Richard's body.'

"And I thought he had been murdered, just because it was so far from what I thought could possibly happen."

Marsland's story struck a chord with viewers, with Helliar praised for shining a light on his late colleague.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Project airs Sunday to Friday at 6.30pm on Network 10

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

In an emergency, please call triple-0

