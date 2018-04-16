Keep it casual
SNEAKERS
When it comes to casual classics, chunky white sneakers are at the top of the list for David Jones ambassador Jess Gomes. "They're an essential,” she says. Choose a platform sole for some sneaky leg-lengthening or shine in a metallic hue.
OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET
The denim jacket has always been a perfect partner to the white tee, but this season the look is oversized and artfully distressed. Team it with skinny or boyfriend jeans, or throw it over a dress with sneakers (if the bottom of the jacket hits the hemline you've got the proportions right). When the weather cools down, wear it with a cosy knit and let the sleeves peek out.
THE TEE
You'll never regret giving good quality basics a home in your wardrobe. "An off-duty cotton T-shirt transcends trends,” Jess says. "It's about choosing the right materials. I'm a big fan of linen. Jac+ Jack do amazing linen tees that I'll wear with check pants and a bag.” Retro-influenced tees emblazoned with cheeky slogans or classic designer logos continue to have a moment.
ACCESSORIES
Keeping your style and palette simple lets you have more fun with accessories. "If you're going to wear denim jeans and a white tee you can really make it funky with the right bag,” Jess says. Look for a cute backpack in lust-worthy leather or winter-worthy hat with touchable texture.
Photos: Jerad Williams
Fashion: All looks at David Jones, davidjones.com.au
Model: Alex Pruchniewicz
Stylist: Sally Coates
Location: The Island Surfers Paradise