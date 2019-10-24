Menu
Login
Love the Ballina Shire? Sign up for our newsletter.
Love the Ballina Shire? Sign up for our newsletter. Kylie Gordon
News

Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

24th Oct 2019 6:15 AM

Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

We know you love your local paper and we're about to make it easier for you to read us when news breaks that affects this community.

We're about to deliver the biggest and strongest news stories straight to your inbox.

From the latest in business, to community news, sport, council and court, the newsletter will take you through the latest local news and issues.

We promise not to bombard you. We expect to send a couple a week at best - unless there is massive local news like, heaven forbid it, a bushfire.

We're excited to be able to offer you this new way to stay informed and connected to your local community, and receive our unrivalled local news reporting.

You can sign up to receive and manage your newsletters here.

Community news has always and will continue to come first. Thank you for your continued readership.

And if you ever want to change how you get the latest in local news, you can update your preferences in the Newsletter section under your account on our website.

The Ballina Advocate team.

ballina ballina news ballina shire advocate local news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Top Stories

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat

    Environment THE killer whales separated a humpback calf from its mother and devoured it, as passengers watched in awe. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    THANKYOU: The firies keeping us safe when disaster strikes

    THANKYOU: The firies keeping us safe when disaster strikes

    News Volunteer fireys thanked for their efforts

    NSW clears way for legal and late term abortions

    NSW clears way for legal and late term abortions

    News A bill to decriminalise abortion was debated for nearly 40 hours

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Breaking A bomb expert was flown in to assess the explosive device