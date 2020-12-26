Katy Perry’s Aussie retreat is for sale

The pop superstar booked out this entire hotel near Bright for her bushfire relief concert. It’s now for sale.

The pop superstar booked out this entire hotel near Bright for her bushfire relief concert. It’s now for sale.

An exclusive Alpine retreat where Katy Perry stayed before her famous bushfire relief concert has hit the market.

Owners Ben and Kirsten Edwards have $3-$3.5m price hopes for Villa Gusto in Buckland.

The couple lived at the Tuscan-inspired property for eight years, renting out four hotel rooms and three villas on the Buckland Valley Road property.

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's incredible $30m Beverly Hills home

Margot Robbie selling her LA bungalow for $1.58 million

'Avatar' star Sam Worthington has put his $12.57 million Hollywood home on market

Villa Gusto is at 630 Buckland Valley Road, Buckland.

Mr Edwards, a sommelier, said guests had loved overlooking Mount Buffalo and staying just outside of busy Bright.

"We can see the snow from here and because we're right near a national park, it's always going to be a beautiful spot," Mr Edwards said.

"It was built to have a real Italianate feel, with beautiful marble features, reclaimed timber and a fireplace with bricks from Tuscany."

The boutique accommodation is surrounded by manicured gardens.

Perry's one-night stay before her surprise concert was a highlight for the vendors and their staff in March.

"Katy Perry came up with all her entourage and stayed here for the bushfire relief concert," Mr Edwards said.

"She got herself ready here and we really enjoyed hosting her, especially given all the wonderful things she did for the local community."

Perry with Villa Gusto staff on the day of her concert. Picture: Villa Gusto Facebook

The pop superstar entertained regional Victorians who had been impacted by devastating summer fires and helped raise much-needed funds.

She booked out the entire retreat for herself and support staff while in the area.

Castran Real Estate John Castran said the property's "drop-dead gorgeous" location was becoming a tourist mecca.

The alpine region has been popular with tourists.

"It adjoins all the famous vineyards in the valley, and it's also about an hour to ski fields like Hotham and Falls Creek," Mr Castran said.

"A lot of bike riders also use it as a glamorous place to stop off for the night."

Landscaped gardens and a pool sit at the heart of the 5421sq m block.

The luxe listing's expressions of interest campaign is set to close on February 25.

Perry at her concert in Bright. Picture: Jason Edwards

MORE: Emma Hawkins: lifestyle influencer's property journey

Sonia O'Sullivan, Nic Bideau: Olympic champ, track coach sell Glen Iris home

The Block: Scandal rocks The Block after Channel 9 claims winning buyer hasn't paid

Originally published as Katy Perry's Victorian retreat for sale

Katy Perry stayed at the hotel while performing in Bright. Picture: Jason Edwards

Elegant hotel rooms are part of the property.

Perry rented the entire property.