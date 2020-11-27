Katy Perry baby photo confuses fans

Katy Perry recently had a baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom with fiance Orlando Bloom.

However, on Sunday the artist posted a baby photo ahead of her performance of Only Love at the American Music Awards, and fans were incredibly confused.

At first they thought the adorable snap of the smiling bub was her daughter Daisy Dove and Orlando Bloom. But Katy later clarified it was actually a throwback of Katy as a bub, with her father Keith Hudson.

Perry pointed out that she uploaded the photo ahead of her performance, as a dedication to her father.

Katy Perry's baby photo confused fans.

While she made it pretty clear in the caption that the photo was of her and her father, fans initially mistook the photo to be her three-month-old daughter.

Hilariously, Bloom noticed the resemblance and commented, "It me."

"Lol I thought it was daisy I had a heart attack don't do that again lol," one user replied.

"Daisy Dove looks so cute," another added.

Some fans even asked Perry and Bloom to recreate the throwback photo and others were sure Daisy does look like her famous mum.

"I just KNOW Daisy Dove looks like this and that thought makes me."

Last month, Bloom told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that his daughter is a good mix of his fiancee and himself.

"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," Bloom said of his baby girl, who he and Perry welcomed in August.

Initially, when he first saw his newborn he thought that she looked like him.

"It was funny because when she first came out I was 'Oh it's me it's a mini-me!' Then fortunately she got those Katy blues which was perfect," he said of his daughter's eyes.

More so, he said she started to look like Bloom's mother.

"She sort of looked a little bit like my mom so we got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom explained, giving an uncomfortable smile.

"Who's she gonna look like next?" Bloom asked, to which DeGeneres joked that she might start to look like her.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019.

Originally published as Katy Perry baby photo confuses fans