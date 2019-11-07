Menu
Login
Kate Ritchie 6th Wedding Anniversary Photo
Kate Ritchie 6th Wedding Anniversary Photo
Celebrity

Kate Ritchie’s husband agrees to AVO

7th Nov 2019 1:18 PM

Kate's Ritchie husband, former NRL player Stuart Webb, has agreed to an apprehended violence order in court today.

The AVO prevents Webb from assaulting, threatening, stalking or harassing the former Home and Away star whom he married in 2010.

The couple have a five-year-old daughter together.

Webb also agreed not to approach or be in the company of his wife "for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs".

A police constable originally applied for the AVO on Ritchie's behalf on October 21 after an incident at the couple's Randwick home on October 17.

In court today Webb also received a 12-month community correction order in relation to a drink driving charge from March, according to Nine News.

The notoriously private Ritchie hasn't commented on the legal drama since it was made public.

She has continued to appear on Nova's national drive show Kate, Tim and Marty since the story broke and yesterday she shared the heartbreaking news that her dog, Mac, had died.

 

Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie in 2012. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie in 2012. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
avo celebrity entertainment kate ritchie stuart webb

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social entrepreneur nominated to Young Aussie of the Year

        Social entrepreneur nominated to Young Aussie of the Year

        News THE local teen founded a social enterprise as an alternative to palm oil that is also an education hub to protect the rainforest.

        The Black Sorrows: 'We are no heritage act'

        The Black Sorrows: 'We are no heritage act'

        Whats On Joe Camilleri brings the band to Ballina in January

        Drop your bike for a check of the brakes

        Drop your bike for a check of the brakes

        News Motorcyclists are invite to enjoy a snag too

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        News SES will offer some details on how to deal with an emergency