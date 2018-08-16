Karl Stefanovic’s family upset by ex-wife’s claims

Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn, a former journalist, has embarked on a new career as a children’s book writer.

IT HAS BEEN two years since Nine Network TV presenter Karl Stefanovic called it quits with his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

Admittedly, it left her in a dark space, declaring Stefanovic was "dead" to her.

"The children still have a father, but I don't have a husband. He really is dead to me and no, we won't ever be friends again," she said last year.

In an exclusive interview with Women's Weekly, Thorburn's back; strong, healthy and more confident than she's been in a long time.

"The flip-side of that is I feel like we're dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life," she told the publication.

"There has been practically no contact. I feel like we've been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters.

"It has been a real adjustment period for me."

The 47-year-old who shares three children with Stefanovic opened up about rediscovering her resilience and writing her first children's book.

"Thankfully I've been gifted with enough resilience and strength to have got us all through these past two years."

But Karl Stefanovic's family is upset by Thorburn's comments and told Nine's TheFIX: "We are disappointed Cass would claim such inflammatory suggestions that we have alienated Karl's children from our family.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Karl regularly co-parents his children and has his loving family around them.

"We refuse to keep a running dialogue of the children.

"There are custody and financial matters before the Family Court and Karl has abided by every single one of them and we will not jeopardise it.

"Family is often compromised when parents go through a painful divorce and we do our best to continue our love and support for the children."

Karl Stefanovic and Thorburn on the red carpet at the 2011 Logies.

Thorburn, a former journalist, put her own career on hold to be a stay-at-home mum for her children, Jackson (now almost 19), Ava (13) and River (11), while Stefanovic pursued his journalism career.

Cassandra Thorburn at the Annual Women of the Future Awards in 2017.

While Stefanovic is now one of the highest paid TV personalities in the country, being a stay-at-home mum for her children is something she will never regret, according to the publication, saying it does not equate to lost opportunities.

"I've had an incredibly full and interesting life and wouldn't give up the years of being there for them for anything," Thorburn said.

Thorburn was in a dark place after she and Stefanovic split in 2016. She is pictured here in Lindfield that same year.

"It incenses me that stay-at-home mums are, on the one hand, applauded for putting family first, making the choice to forgo careers for the sake of our children.

"But then, when there is a split, we're either accused of manipulating the children or criticised for asking for the money that is rightfully ours - you can't win."

But Thorburn's career is far from over. Together with her close friend, Cara Campbell, she is about to embark on a whole new chapter of her life.

The friends have co-authored their first children's book - Leo Lion's BIG Bed! - which is set for release this month.