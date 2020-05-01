Karl and Jasmine to deliver baby girl

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic are reportedly on their way to hospital ahead of the birth of their first child together.

The Daily Mail published photos of the pair in their Toyota Land Cruiser Sahara this morning after Karl fronted the Today show. The anchor was seen driving while Jasmine was in the passenger seat.

Karl, 45, was then filmed walking into Sydney's North Shore Private Hospital and asked paparazzi to adhere to social distancing measures, after being seen in the parking lot with a suitcase.

It comes after Jasmine shared a stunning new pregnancy picture just two days ago.

The shoe designer, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to take part in a Q&A, in which she gushed that she was daydreaming about "meeting my baby girl".

Jasmine uploaded this lovely pregnancy photo two days ago.

Jasmine then shared an image of herself cradling her baby bump, captioned: "Countdown is on."

The couple's baby daughter was due this month. It will be Jasmine's first child, and Karl's fourth.

In an interview with Stellar magazine recently, Karl, who married Jasmine in December 2018 in Mexico, said he was initially worried about starting a blended family.

Jasmine and Karl.

"I was worried for Jasmine, and for the kids, that it would be a hurdle, but they've been fantastic.

"I hope having a little baby girl in the household is going to be unifying."

The couple have been the subject of pregnancy rumours ever since they were married, with reports they had been trying for a baby for months.

Karl is already a father to three children from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn: Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12.

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine at the Australian Open with Karl’s daughter, Ava. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

They split after 21 years together, with Karl announcing their separation in September 2016. He met Jasmine in December that year, before they announced their engagement in February 2018.