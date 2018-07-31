Kanye’s sneaker ‘designs’ roasted online

YEEZY just jumped over Jumpman and into a Twitter firestorm.

Over the weekend, Kanye West tweeted a few sketches from his forthcoming footwear collection for Yeezy. Slated to launch in 2019, the line features seven designs, including the third iterations of his hugely popular 700, 500 and 350 sneakers.

But while sneakerheads were understandably thrilled at West's sneak peek, others couldn't get past the quality of the star's draftsmanship.

Kanye's designs are certainly … interesting.

"Did North draw these?" one befuddled follower asked.

Another tweeted, "Are these volcanoes?"

A third social media user compared Yeezy's new styles to the flame-covered sneakers with wheels Chandler Bing is tasked with advertising in an episode of Friends, writing, "Been and done I'm afraid."

West's new collection will offer some long-awaited releases like the 1050, a duck boot the 41-year-old rapper first debuted on his Yeezy Season 3 runway in 2016, as well as the 451, another sneaker he's previously teased on Twitter.

Two all-new sneakers also made their illustrative debut: the "Terrex," based off of Adidas' hiking shoe, and a basketball sneaker West seems to have impulsively added to the collection.

Despite all the jokes at his expense, if West's Yeezy slides and "track pant boots" have taught us anything, it's that the rapper has never shied from wildly meme-able footwear.

