Singer Kanye West and Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
Entertainment

Internet mocks Kanye’s ‘dragon energy’ tweet

by Staff writers
26th Apr 2018 7:17 AM

NOT everyone thought that Kanye West's tweets about "dragon energy" were bizarre.

The rapper raised eyebrows when he tweeted that "the mob" couldn't stop him loving US President Donald Trump, who he called his "brother".

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," he said.

 

Singer Kanye West and Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
Mr Trump quickly retweeted West's post, calling it "very cool".

"Thank you Kanye, very cool!" Mr Trump wrote.

Social media was quick to compare West's tweets to Charlie Sheen's 2011 rant about being on tiger blood.

 

Charlie Sheen during his bizarre interview where he spoke about his “tiger blood” and “winning”. Picture: US ABC
