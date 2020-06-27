Kanye releases ‘ugliest shoes ever’

Kanye West revealed his latest pair of Yeezy’s and people could not believe their eyes, comparing the shoes to a washing basket.

Kanye, you can't be serious?

The rapper-turned-designer has just released his latest pair of Yeezy shoes and they've been called "the ugliest shoes ever made" by some less than impressed fans on social media.

Kanye tweeted this morning that the Yeezy Foam Runner's are now available for sale at YEEZYSUPPLY.COM.

He attached a picture of the shoes to the tweet, and people could not believe their eyes.

Bro you can’t be serious my grandpa wouldn’t wear these. — Shaker 🐐 (@TvShaker) June 26, 2020

Lmao !! — JC (@burntbrunette) June 26, 2020

this is the ugliest thing i’ve seen in my entire life — 4Pac (@neomokss) June 26, 2020

Who microwaved those Crocs? — Trevor Miller (@swooper74) June 26, 2020

looks like voldemort as a shoe — Lza (@ladyhoekage) June 26, 2020

Curious fact:



The holes was inspired in Freddy Krueger's face pic.twitter.com/emWUx39r6V — André ✞🦇 (@Card0so_Cruz) June 26, 2020

Bro these are the ugliest damn shoes I’ve ever seen. They look like Bionicle feet. — 🍒 pra pra 🍒 (@powerpraline) June 26, 2020

can't wait to distribute these for $5 using a 3d printer — emoji of a lemon (@crow___boy) June 26, 2020

Imagine buying the Yeezy foam runner and actually wearing it. Bozos wear anything co-signed by Kanye. pic.twitter.com/sZaihnoE1a — Kareem (@wpdcream) June 26, 2020

Nova radio star Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald also poked fun at the shoes, tweeting: "How the f**k am I going to do a shoey out of that?"

Despite the design being mocked by many, the shoes, which were being sold for $109 a pair, sold out online within a couple of hours.

The Yeezy Foam Runner release came just hours after it was announced Kanye West had signed a deal with clothing chain Gap.

The retailer Gap Inc and West's Yeezy will introduce "Yeezy Gap" in the first half of 2021, the companies announced this morning.

The rap superstar will design adult and kids' clothing that will be sold at Gap in 2021. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gap, which posted hundreds of millions in losses in 2020's first quarter and has flailed in recent years, saw its shares surge upon news of the partnership with one of entertainment's most bankable celebrities.

Under West's creative guidance, the new line will include "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points," Gap said in a statement.

The companies noted that the deal brings West's relationship to Gap "full circle," saying the billionaire entrepreneur, rapper and designer worked at a Chicago Gap store as a teenager.

Originally published as Kanye releases 'ugliest shoes ever'