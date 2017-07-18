Kid accused of trespassing, smashing windows, car break in

A JUVENILE has been arrested after two incidents in Ballina.

Police allege that on July 1 a Ballina juvenile trespassed onto a worksite near Missingham Bridge, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

There the juvenile allegedly smashed some windows before police arrived and spoke to the juvenile.

The juvenile's identity was established, and when the juvenile was told that they was being taken home to their mother they ran off, snr const Henderson said.

Police also allege that on Sunday night the same juvenile broke into a car parked on Moon Street.

Soon after the juvenile attempted to break into another car.

Police attended and followed the footprints the juvenile had left in the dew.

The juvenile was located in a unit where they tried to run from police but was detained, snr const Henderson said.

The juvenile was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for trespass, destroy property and two counts of larceny.

A request for compensation will be made the the court.

The juvenile was then released into the custody of their mother.