Justin Bieber in Coachella fight

POP superstar Justin Bieber has reportedly punched a man in the face at a Coachella party after he allegedly grabbed a girl by the throat.

TMZ reports, Bieber allegedly punched the man and then threw him at a wall after a woman was grabbed by the throat at the party.

According to the report, Bieber was at the party, hosted by Patrick Schwarzenegger the oldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, with a friend.

Justin Bieber has reportedly been involved in an incident at a Coachella Party. Picture: MEGA

Bieber was enjoying the party when the man walked in, spotted the woman and went crazy.

Sources at the party told TMZ the man appeared as if he was on drugs and the woman may have been his ex-girlfriend.

The man allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and would not let her go. It was then that Bieber and his friend began screaming at the man to let the woman go. TMZ reported the man continued to hold the woman and yelled back "go f**** yourself" at the Canadian singer.

It was then Bieber allegedly hit the man in the face and pushed him against the wall, allowing the girl to break free.

The man was then thrown out of the party but was spotted again a short time later chasing a car he believed Bieber was inside. The police reportedly came and arrested him.

Earlier, Beyonce made a history-making performance at Coachella the internet dubbed 'Beychella', as Destiny's Child reunited on stage

Queen Bey, 36, became the first African-American woman to headline the Californian music festival. She did so with a knockout performance which included a Destiny's Child reunion and appearances by her rapper husband, Jay Z, and sister, Solange Knowles.

"Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella," Beyonce told the crowd.

"This is a very important performance for me ... do we have any strong women out there tonight?"

Beyonce was due to headline last year's festival but had to pull out after she became pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, who were born last June.

Wearing custom-made costumes designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, Beyonce launched into hit after hit included Formation, Crazy In Love, Sorry, Bow Down, Drunk in Love, Flawless, Run the World (Girls), Love On Top and Single Ladies.

Jay Z joined her for Deja Vu and she reunited with Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a medley (and trademark Destiny's Child matching khaki sequined outfits), which included Say My Name and Soldier.

"Our silhouettes and our sort of Mad Max, futuristic take on military looks for Fall were a perfect fit," Rousteing told Vogue of the costumes.

"Jay saw the Egyptian goddess cape and when B put it on, his eyes went wide and he was so excited, he said, 'Oh, wow!' That gave me a lot of satisfaction."

In a subtle nod to the Coachella uniform of denim cut-off shorts, Bey teamed the look with a yellow high school-style hoodie, and later sported a patent black bodysuit with military-style power shoulders, thigh-high boots and a puffy jacket.

"Ladies, are we smart? Are we strong? Have we had enough?," she told the crowd.

Beyonce branded merchandise was seriously hot property at Coachella, with organisers confirming none of Queen Bey's merch was to be sold until her performance started. Rihanna was seen watching front row, according to a source.

Beyonce will return to Coachella next weekend.