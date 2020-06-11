Justice for Kirra gains traction with national TV backing

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road almost six years ago.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road almost six years ago.

THE wheels of justice might be moving slowly, but the quest to find an explanation for the brutal death of young Gympie region mum Kirra McLoughlin is continuing to pick up the pace.

Filming for the Kirra-themed episodes of the ABC's Australian Story, due to air later this year, went on location this week with the help of Beenham Valley Road podcast creator Jamie Pultz.

Australian Story filming on location at the shed which formerly housed Kirra McLoughlin's partner at the time of her death, "Jason".

Mr Pultz, who ran the podcast as a meticulous analysis of Kirra's July 2014 death, announced the Australian Story episodes last month.

The filming took place at the "shed house" where Kirra's partner at the time of her death, "Jason", lived with another woman named Katy.

The final BVR episode aired last October but its popularity has endured, accruing more than 500,000 streams so far.

Mr Pultz previously expressed his pleasant surprise at Australian Story's interest in what happened to Kirra nearly six years on from her death.

Beenham Valley Road co-creator Jamie Pultz being interviewed for Australian Story.

"I just never imagined a year ago when we first started this podcast that it would end up on Australian Story," he said.

Kirra's body was covered in 105 "signs of recent injury" when she died, according to her autopsy report.

The Coroners Court of Queensland granted an inquest into the 27-year-old's death in May last year, one month on from the podcast's debut episode.

That inquest is still yet to begin.