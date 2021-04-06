Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The verdict in the Nicholas Baxter retrial has been handed down in the Supreme Court. Baxter was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew.
The verdict in the Nicholas Baxter retrial has been handed down in the Supreme Court. Baxter was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew.
Crime

Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
6th Apr 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE father has been found not guilty for the death of his infant son in a decision handed down in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice David North discharged Nicholas Aaron Baxter who was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew Riley Baxter, in 2011.

Mr Baxter was acquitted of Matthew's murder but convicted and jailed in 2017 after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter. This conviction was overturned on appeal.

His second trial began in February in the Townsville Supreme Court and was decided by a judge sitting alone.

Mr Baxter appeared in the Townsville Supreme Court via video link from Toowoomba.

Originally published as Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

court matthew baxter nicholas aaron baxter

Just In

    TV fitness guru dead at 48

    TV fitness guru dead at 48
    • 6th Apr 2021 2:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        News Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities on Tuesday for some coastal areas.

        Council commits to 100% green energy target

        Premium Content Council commits to 100% green energy target

        News Goals qualified by council staff as “ambitious but achievable”

        $4.7M project brings 32 new beds to aged care facility

        Premium Content $4.7M project brings 32 new beds to aged care facility

        News After nursing home expansion, “60 locals will be able to stay in the area, closer...

        $70K for two community hall upgrades

        Premium Content $70K for two community hall upgrades

        News Upgrades to provide vital repairs and improvements to community facilities.