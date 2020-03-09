Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A district court judge has warned a jury not to take part in a trial if they symptomatic of coronavirus.
A district court judge has warned a jury not to take part in a trial if they symptomatic of coronavirus.
Crime

Jury given coronavirus warning in child sex offence case

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
9th Mar 2020 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISTRICT court judge has warned a Mackay jury panel not to take part in a trial if they felt symptomatic amid worldwide coronavirus fears as the state ramps up its fight against an outbreak.

Nine women and three men were empanelled for a case against a visually impaired man accused of historic sex offences against a child.

He has pleaded not guilty in Mackay District Court to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 under care.

It is alleged the offending occurred between June 1996 and January 1997 in the Mackay region.

Mackay Courthouse.
Mackay Courthouse.

Judge Paul Smith told the jury panel that with coronavirus a topic of conversation, if anyone felt ill or exhibited symptoms they should not sit on the panel.

He asked that any member of the jury raise that with him.

Before the jury was selected Judge Smith told the entire panel the accused, seated in the dock, was wearing dark sunglasses because he had a vision impairment.

The court heard the trial was likely to last three days.

The trial will continue later this afternoon.

coronaviruis mackay court house mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        premium_icon Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        Crime A gang of teens – some as young as 12 – allegedly went on a wild crime spree terrorising business owners and locals in popular tourist hotspot Byron Bay.

        Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        premium_icon Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        News BUT the forecast weather this weekend is not great for swimming.

        Trees removed from school grounds

        premium_icon Trees removed from school grounds

        News RESIDENTS were surprised by the removal of a number of mature trees in the grounds...

        The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        premium_icon The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        News YOU may not have heard of this band yet, but people will sure talk after their show...