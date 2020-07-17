Junkie whore: Man’s vile words to victim in choke hold



A FATHER of two unleashed a violent attack on a woman calling her a junkie and a whore before choking the victim, telling her "I'll kill you" at a Jubilee Pocket home.

Police had to later taser the West Mackay man when he began headbutting and punching walls of a watch-house cell following his arrest.

Magistrate James Morton highlighted the man's "appalling" criminal history that included time behind bars and suspended jail sentences when he fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court this week.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, breached a domestic violence order in June when he woke up his victim accusing her of stealing his money.

He called the woman a junkie and whore, grabbing her into a choke hold and telling her "I'll kill you".

The court heard he left the home, but returned and the pair argued again.

Police were called and he was taken into custody where he started headbutting and punching walls in his cell.

When officers decided to move him into a different cell he continued to be aggressive and asked a female police officer to move so he could assault the male officer.

"The defendant was tasered so he could be moved to the violent detention cell," Sgt Myors said.

The 42 year old pleaded guilty to three charges, including obstructing police and contravening a domestic violence order.

In court the father of two, who appeared via videolink from jail, denied the threats to kill the victim.

"I think it's my mental health that leads to substance abuse that leads to my offending behaviour," he said.

"I've made significant and honest attempts to address my mental health.

"I just want to be given opportunity to get out of custody as soon as possible so I can keep putting the tools that I have applied into use."

Self represented, he told the court he had committed to counselling and had good employment prospects but the services he found useful were not available to him in jail.

"I know that I've been before your honour on multiple occasions and your honour all I can say is that you can't really undo 25-30 years of poor behaviour overnight and I am taking serious steps," he said.

Magistrate James Morton warned the man he would hate to see him "wash up on the scrap heap as a drug user".

Mr Morton noted the man had received numerous suspended jail terms, which had been extended and activated in the past.

He also acknowledged the man's claims he had employment prospects and was taking steps towards rehabilitation.

The man was jailed for two months, to be suspended after one day for 12 months.

As the man was already in custody, Mr Morton said the man's release was now a matter between "him and the parole board".

He was also fined $100 for a drug matter.

Convictions were recorded.