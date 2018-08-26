Bishop weighs exit from politics

AFTER her failed tilt for the prime ministership, longtime deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop says she's weighing all her options as it's reported she could leave politics altogether.

Ms Bishop is yet to decide if she wants to stay on as Foreign Minister under new Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Ms Bishop, who also stood for the leadership but was knocked out in the first round of voting with only 11 votes, has returned to Perth.

"I am going to consider all my options and I am going to focus on running (in the City to Surf)," she told the Sunday Times.

"Once I have considered my options I will make a statement."

Ms Bishop, 62, also stood down as deputy leader of the Liberal party, reportedly telling colleagues before the vote she refused to be "another man's deputy".

According to Fairfax, senior Liberals believe Ms Bishop is now preparing to walk from politics at the next election after 20 years in federal Parliament.

It was yesterday reported the deputy Liberal leader of 11 years could be in the running to become Australia's next governer-general.

Julie Bishop arrives at Perth Airport. Picture: Richard Hatherly

In his outgoing speech on Friday, ousted leader Malcolm Turnbull said Ms Bishop had been Australia's "finest" foreign minister. According to the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Turnbull gave his vote to his loyal deputy in the first round of voting in the leadership spill after he withdrew from the race.

Mr Morrison said he had been "very supportive" of both the former prime minister and Ms Bishop, and is believed to be keen to keep her in the foreign minister portfolio.

But there are reports Ms Bishop be considering knocking back an offer to sit in the government's new-look cabinet.

Josh Frydenberg was voted in by his colleagues and was given the treasury portfolio on Friday.

Mr Morrison has made no other appointments public yet, but has indicated Mr Dutton and former finance minister Mathias Cormann would be welcomed back. Senator Cormann's decision to withdraw support for Mr Turnbull is widely regarded as the turning point which led to the second spill. Mr Morrison and the senator, who was also the government's leader in the Senate and chief negotiator with the crossbench, were photographed at work on Saturday. Mr Dutton has pledged "my loyalty completely" to Mr Morrison and the new government.

"I'm determined to do whatever we can to win the next election," Mr Dutton told The Sunday Mail.

"I believe we are in a stronger position to win the election with Scott Morrison as prime minister." Mr Morrison is expected to announce his new front bench sometime in the next few days.

Mr Frydenberg, Mr Morrison and Nationals leader Michael McCormack - whose party is entitled to five cabinet posts - will discuss the line-up ahead of an expected swearing-in early this week.

He'll head out to regional Queensland later this week for a drought tour.

NEW PM ACKNOWLEDGES 'DISGUST'

The leadership change that saw Scott Morrison installed as Prime Minister has been widely acknowledged as a move that's served to bring public opinion of our politicians to a new low.

And the new Liberal leader has this morning acknowledged he has some comprehension of how the electorate is feeling.

Speaking on ABC radio, Mr Morrison admitted voters would be "disgusted".

"There's a lot of change this week. I know people would have been pretty miffed," he said, adding it was "an understatement".

"People would have been absolutely disgusted with it."

Mr Morrison went on to say the sudden and messy had left the Australian public in a place that was no "where their heads should be at".

"That's where I'm going to get their heads," he said.

Scott Morrison realises people are ‘pretty miffed’. Picture: Kym Smith

Mr Morrison said he would travel to western Queensland to inspect drought-affected areas tomorrow, making the crisis his first focus as Prime Minister, and had not yet thought about moving his family into the Lodge.

In his first sit-down interview since seizing the leadership, Mr Morrison told the Sunday Telegraph his and new deputy leader Josh Frydenberg's rise to the Liberal Party leadership had been "quite unique".

"We have both stepped up to these roles having been very supportive of the Prime Minister and Julie (Bishop, the former deputy leader)," he said.

"We have crossed that bridge yesterday (Friday). It wasn't a bridge we all necessarily wanted to cross at the start of the week."

Mr Morrison said he would bring an "optimistic attitude" to the role.

DUTTON'S SUBTLE DIG AT TURNBULL

Peter Dutton has denied he's a "wrecker" a day after losing the Liberal leadership battle, but he's choosing his words carefully.

Seven News reporter Simon Love tracked Mr Dutton down in Brisbane on Saturday and asked him directly if he was responsible for taking down the former PM.

"Malcolm Turnbull yesterday was referring to some of the 'wreckers'. Are you one of them?" Love asked.

"No," Mr Dutton responded. "I'm very proud of the actions that we've taken."

Then he took a stab at Mr Turnbull, saying "we were on our way to an annihilation" at the next election and, significantly, Australia now has a man that's "honourable" and who "will do well for our country".

Peter Dutton has denied being a ‘wrecker’ in the plot to bring down Turnbull. Picture: John Gass/AAP

Mr Turnbull's outgoing speech on Friday referred to wreckers who had tried to undermine him and "if not bring down the Government, then bring down my prime ministership".

"I was impressed by how many of my colleagues spoke or voted for loyalty above disloyalty, how the insurgents were not rewarded," he said, moments after Mr Dutton had not been rewarded.

Mr Dutton told the ABC on Friday that he doesn't regret his decision to run for PM "at all".