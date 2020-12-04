Julian Assange’s father to speak at 3 Northern Rivers towns

JULIAN Assange’s father, John Shipton, will visit Nimbin, Byron Bay and Mullumbimby this month, to discuss his son’s situation.

He said coming to the Northern Rivers was “like coming home to visit extended family.”

The Australian man said each time he visits the area he connects with long-term friends and former schoolmates from his time at boarding school in Bathurst, plus other local acquaintances.

He confirmed Mr Assange went to school in different places in Northern NSW with his mother Christine Ann Hawkins, a visual artist, who still lives in the area.

Mr Shipton recently returned from his son’s extradition hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

The Australian activist and builder has called for the Australian government to support his son and bring him to Australia.

Mr Shipton said he was trying to put pressure on the Australian Government to help his son.

“It is a task we take on, fighting to bring our speaker of truth home to family and friends. We appeal for your help to Bring Julian Home,” he said.

Julian Assange, is an Australian editor, publisher, and activist who founded WikiLeaks in 2006.

WikiLeaks came to international attention in 2010 when it published a series of leaks provided by U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

In November 2010, Sweden issued an international arrest warrant for Assange over allegations of sexual assault. Assange said the allegations were a pretext for him to be extradited from Sweden to the United States and took refuge in the Embassy of Ecuador in London in June 2012.

On April 11, 2019, Assange’s asylum was withdrawn and he was arrested. He was found guilty of breaching the Bail Act and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison.

Assange is currently incarcerated in HM Prison Belmarsh.

On May 2, 2019, hearings began into the US government’s request to extradite him. A decision on extradition is expected on January 4, 2021.

Mr Shipton will speak at the Nimbin Town Hall, 45 Cullen St, Nimbin, on December 8, from 7pm.

He will then appear at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, on December 11 from 7pm, and finally at Marvell Hall, 37 Marvell St, Byron Bay, on December 13 from 7pm.

Mr Shipton said entry to the events was free.

“If too many people come along, we’ll speak outside,” he said.