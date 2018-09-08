Menu
Login

Julian Assange impersonates John Farnham
News

Assange ill, ‘life at risk’

by Staff writers
8th Sep 2018 7:16 AM

WIKILEAKS publisher Julian Assange is in extremely poor health and unless he is released from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, his condition may deteriorate to the point where his life is in jeopardy.

The Australian lawyer Greg Barns, who is a member of Assange's legal team and also an adviser to WikiLeaks, told  iTWire that Assange had not been able to access medical treatment for six years.

 

Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied
Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied

This was because the UK Government won't let him leave the Ecuadorean Embassy to see a doctor, according to Mr Barns - in case he is arrested.

"This is a cruel and inhumane stance from a government professing to be a liberal democracy," Barns said.

According to reports, Assange is still mentally alert and able to function physically, despite enduring six years of detention and without regular exposure to sunlight or fresh air.

iTWire also reported that the Australian journalists' union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, has not commented on Assange's plight.

Related Items

julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners