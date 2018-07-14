Menu
Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Louis-Dreyfus, 57, stuns in bikini

by Leah Bitsky
14th Jul 2018 6:08 AM

FIFTY-SEVEN never looked so good.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is looking tanned and toned on her vacation in Hawaii with husband Brad Hall.

"I had to crop this photo. You're welcome," Louis-Dreyfuz captioned an Instagram post where she posed wearing a tiny black bikini next to a beaming Hall.

I had to crop this photo. You’re welcome. #lanai

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

The Veep star was looking happy and healthy during her getaway on the Hawaiian island of Lanai after undergoing surgery for breast cancer nearly six months ago.

"Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," she said in February.

Hundreds of her Instagram followers supported the actor, inundating her photo with positive comments.

"I am a huge fan and a breast cancer survivor too so happy to see you out and about," a follower wrote.

"You bring me so much joy. Such a beautiful honest funny REAL strong and loving woman," another commenter wrote.

The comedian is definitely rocking those abs, that's for sure.

This weekend, the former Seinfeld actor showed off her fit physique in a video of herself dancing the hula while wearing a short white beach cover-up.

Aloha baby! #lanai

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

