Juicy odds for Cronk to score a perfect finale
WHAT price a fairytale finish for retiring rugby league great Cooper Cronk?
$21 to be precise.
The former Australian, Queensland, Melbourne and current Sydney Roosters halfback announced this week that 2019 would be the final campaign of his glorious career.
And Ladbrokes have posted a market on whether or not Cronk can finish his stellar tenure in the best possible fashion.
Cronk is paying $21 to be the Clive Churchill Medallist in a Sydney Roosters victory in the 2019 decider to repeat the same double from 2012 when he was man of the match in Melbourne's grand final win over Canterbury.