Journalist involved in McLaren smash

A journalist has been charged after an alleged accident involving a McLaren supercar and a cyclist on May 9.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, Amelia Hungerford, who writes for magazine Signature Luxury Travel and Style, was alleged to be the driver behind the wheel of the exotic supercar in the crash at Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on Sydney's upper north shore.

The cyclist was taken to hospital after suffering serious facial and leg injuries.

The Daily Telegraph report says Ms Hungerford has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of motor vehicle and negligent driving. She will appear in Manly Local Court on October 24.

Amelia Hungerford, at Mt Cotton Driver training centre, driving a Porsche.

The incident occurred during a McLaren press event where journalists were invited to test drive the British car maker's Sport Series vehicles which includes: the McLaren 540C, 570S and 570GT.

The cheapest Sports Series vehicle - the 540C coupe - is priced from $325,000 (before on-road costs). The more expensive 570S will set buyers back in excess of $400,000 drive-away.

McLaren make some of the fastest cars in the world.

The twin-turbo V8 powered supercars in the Super Sport Series produce scary performance. The 540C and 570S are capable of hitting 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and 3.2 seconds respectively along with top speeds well in excess of 300km/h.

McLaren usually charges a $2500 excess if damage occurs to the vehicle.

Earlier this year a US man wrecked his $500,000 McLaren 720S one day after taking delivery when he lost control and collided with a tree.