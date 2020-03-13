Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
After a long and distinguished media career, with a focus on mental health and women’s issues, Val French AM has passed away at age 91.
After a long and distinguished media career, with a focus on mental health and women’s issues, Val French AM has passed away at age 91.
Entertainment

Journalist and educator Val French AM dies

by Kylie Lang
13th Mar 2020 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESPECTED journalist and educator Val French has died, aged 91.

Ms French, a member of the Order of Australia who taught at the University of Queensland and QUT, passed away on Thursday, March 12, with her family by her side.

Val French on a walk with her retirement village staffer Sue Eichperger, in Upper Mount Gravatt, Brisbane, in 2017. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Val French on a walk with her retirement village staffer Sue Eichperger, in Upper Mount Gravatt, Brisbane, in 2017. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

Passionate about women's issues and mental health, Ms French also taught debating in girls' school and represented Queensland on the Australian National Association of Mental Health.

She established the first school for prisoners in the old Boggo Road prison and an innovative self-help program for prisoners.

Ms French was also deeply interested in carers' issues and was foundation president of the Queensland Council of Carers (Carers Qld).

She established the media awards Older People Speak Out in 1993 to help address negative ageing and its consequences of depression, loneliness, elder abuse, suicide and mature-age unemployment.

She was on the Board of Volunteering Queensland and the Patron of Brisbane Seniors online and SpecialCare Central Inc.

val french

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        News ANYONE with information about Kyle Currie’s whereabouts has been urged to contact police.

        Emily now an inspiration after years of constant turmoil

        premium_icon Emily now an inspiration after years of constant turmoil

        News She shared her story as a guest speaker at the event

        Club seeks permit to hold weekly outdoor gigs

        premium_icon Club seeks permit to hold weekly outdoor gigs

        News SUBMISSIONS from the public indicate there is a wave of support for the club’s...

        Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

        Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

        News New advice issued by NSW Health as coronavirus cases increase