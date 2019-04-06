‘Road rage driver’ charged with killing girl

A 20-year-old man has been charged for gunning down a 10-year-old girl in an apparent road rage incident.

Joshua Gonzalez was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the death of 10-year-old Summerbell Brown, Phoenix police said. The truck and weapon believed to be involved in the shooting were also recovered.

An artist’s impression of Joshua Gonzalez who is charged with killing 10 — year-old Summerbell Brown in a road rage incident. Picture: Supplied

Phoenix police said Dharquintium Brown, Summerbell's father, was driving down the street with his wife and two daughters in the car when the car started following them.

When the family pulled in to the driveway of their home, Mr Brown got out to confront the man who started firing shots at their car before taking off in an unknown direction.

Summerbell, who was seated behind the driver's seat was struck.

"He was ready to start shooting. I got out of my vehicle and I asked him 'What's going on? What's up?' because he stopped at my house and I asked him 'What's up?' He just got firing, and he shot my car, and he shot me right here, and he shot up my house and he killed my daughter," Mr Brown said.

Dharquintium Brown and his daughter, Summerbell Brown. Picture: Supplied

"I looked at him dead in the face. He had this deranged look like he was high on something. His pupils were dilated. As soon as I looked at him in his eyes, he just, boom-boom-boom-boom through the car. He didn't even put the gun outside the window. He shot through his door," said Taniesha Brown, Summerbell's mother.

Police said father and daughter were hit and transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Summerbell succumbed to her injuries, according to police. Her mother and her sister were not injured.

A GoFundMe account has already raised $US6000 from a requested $US5000 that would go towards funeral expenses.