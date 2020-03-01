Josh Reynolds’ ex-lover moves on with new flame

Glamour model Arabella Del Busso has punched above her weight after her very public spat with NRL star Josh Reynolds and bagged herself a champion boxer.

The former lover of Wests Tigers star Reynolds is reportedly dating Hungarian fighter Istvan Szili, 38, and was last night seen jumping into the boxing ring to affectionately congratulate his victory bout for the vacant WBO Oriental super middleweight title.

In a body-tight peach dress and tossing her chestnut mane, she teetered over in heels and flung her arms around his sweaty body as he claimed the title in the National Boxing Series at St Kilda Town Hall, Melbourne.

Arabella Del Busso with Hungarian fighter Istvan Szili.

"She's been talking to him on Instagram for some time, at least a year," a friend of Del Busso's said.

"I told her I didn't think he was a looker but she said she liked him a lot and he was 'really nice'.

"She knew the camera would be on her and wanted to look good for her first appearance since police dropped the case against Josh (Reynolds) last week."

Del Busso last week told of her "shock" and "upset" at NSW police dropping an assault charge she levelled against Reynolds detailing claims he hit her at his Caringbah home.

Domestic violence officers were quietly concerned there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction and will lodge the application to officially withdraw the charge in court on April 27.

The pair hug in the ring. Picture: Fox Sports

Reynolds' legal team were to argue in court she "faked" three pregnancies and duped him out of thousands of dollars over a web of lies including the false death of her own mother.

Lawyers were to argue she duped him out of thousands of dollars, feigned three pregnancies using digitally enhanced images to give the illusion she was pregnant and tricked him into thinking she miscarried over the course of their one-year relationship - claims she vehemently denies.

"It's a great feeling," the former NSW State of Origin star said of the police decision last week.

"She (Arabella) was smart, she knew what to do. There's no Netflix series, there's nothing that's as good as her ploy.

Del Busso with Szili’s crew. Picture: Fox Sports/Marty Camilleri‎

"I feel silly but she played with my emotions.

"The last nine weeks, since I was charged, have been one of the most tumultuous and difficult periods of my life," he said.

"Thank you, mum, for always standing by my side - I love you."

Del Busso was born Donna Preusker.

Del Busso, born Donna Preusker, has a history of history of deception first uncovered by her mother who threw her out of the family home when she was 18.

When she was a teenager she allegedly faked brain cancer and seizures to convince then boyfriend Brendan Van Slageren and their friends to pay almost $10,000 for surgery on the incurable disease she claimed had given her 18 months to live.

Mechanic Michael Hayes says she feigned four funerals, including her mother's, and faked claims of poverty for loans she never repaid. He handed over more than $10,000 in total.

"I fell for her lies, she's beautiful and knows it, she uses her looks and her fake tits to get what she wants," said Mr Hayes, a 36-year-old father from Sanctuary Cove in Queensland.

He successfully sued Del Busso for fraud and obtaining money by deception and was awarded $7866 via a Queensland tribunal in 2019.

"We dated for six months and the whole time I was with her (she claimed) four people died. She said she didn't have money for the funerals - I paid for them.

Del Busso, originally from Traralgon, Melbourne, is under police investigation after up to 10 other men came forward claiming she duped them separately of thousands of dollars by faking cancer and the deaths of relatives.

Michael Hayes says he was fleeced by Arabella Del Busso. Picture: Richard Gosling

No charges have been laid.

If she ex administrative assistant has a penchant for sportsmen she refused to say today when contacted by The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph has contacted Mr Szili for comment.