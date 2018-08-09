Hazlewood and Cummins to miss Test series against Pakistan

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood (pictured) have been ruled out of Australia’s next Test assignment. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

FAST bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of Australia's next Test assignment against Pakistan in the UAE.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the pair would be unavailable as they continue to recover from bone stress injuries in their backs.

Mitchell Starc, however, is expected to be fit for selection after recovering from an injury to his right leg.

Team physio David Beakley said in a statement: "Pat and Josh are progressing well from their lumbar bone stress injuries but are not bowling, so unfortunately they will not be at the level required for Test match intensity come October."

"Barring any setbacks, we are hopeful that Pat and Josh will return via the back-end of the JLT One-Day Cup, with the aim of them being available for the ODI Series against South Africa in November as they build towards the Indian Test series."

"On a positive note Mitchell Starc is back to unrestricted training and remains on track for the Test series against Pakistan."

Cummins has been out of action since pulling up sore after the fourth Test in South Africa in April. Scans later revealed a bone oedema in his vertebrae.

Hazlewood has been missing since he was ruled out of Australia's ODI squad to tour England in June.

Meanwhile, Starc told Fox Sports this week that he had been bowling since last month and was nearing full fitness.

He added: "It's going to be a tough tour of the UAE, but obviously an important one for a young and changing team.

"Hopefully we springboard off that and into the summer. We always love playing in our backyard and everyone looks forward to the summer, so hopefully it's going to be a successful one."

