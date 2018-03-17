Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

JOHNNY Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison will feature the Folsom Prison album from cover to cover, plus a set of The Man in Black's greatest hits from throughout his entire career.

Award-winning country singer Daniel Thompson and Golden Guitar-winner Stuie French, along with their band The Tennessee Express, bring the show to life.

In 1968, Johnny Cash walked on to the stage at Folsom State Prison, California, and for the first time ever uttered his immortal words, "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash”.

Already a worldwide superstar, that iconic phrase and the 45-minute live album that followed cemented Cash as a legend of popular culture and began his rise to the heights of fame over the next three years that has rarely been equalled.

Selling more than three million copies in the US alone, At Folsom Prison is widely regarded as one of the greatest live albums ever recorded and among many other accolades came in at number 88 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time.

Daniel Thompson said fans were in for a treat with this two-hour show.

"This show celebrates the 50th anniversary of that album, from start to finish,” he said. "I approach the show in the same way as he did, and my voice naturally comes out like his, and I try to phrase the songs the way he did, so this is a fully fleshed tribute.

"There are some great stories behind this album too so we talk to people about them.”