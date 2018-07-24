Menu
Login
John Hopoate faces yet another suspension.
John Hopoate faces yet another suspension.
Rugby League

Charged! Hopoate whacked by NSWRL after leaked video

by Staff writers
24th Jul 2018 5:01 PM

FORMER NRL bad boy John Hopoate will front the NSWRL conduct review panel after video emerged of him punching opponents and hurling abuse during a club game.

Foxsports.com.au broke the news on Tuesday and published exclusive vision of the incident, which occurred during the game between Hopoate's Narraweena Hawks and the Forestville Ferrets.

Hopoate has been charged with medium-range striking, which carries an automatic four-game suspension.

But he has also been charged with three other offences from the same game, relating to code of conduct.

Hopoate has been ordered to front the NSWRL conduct review panel on Wednesday night.

"I am confident our conduct review panel will deal with the matter appropriately," NSWRL chief David Trodden said.

 "NSWRL will make further comment after the judiciary process has been completed."

Related Items

Show More
forestville ferrets john hopoate narraweena hawks nrl nswrl

Top Stories

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News THE big day is finally here - the long awaited $15 million upgrades to the pools will open to the public this weekend.

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping “Our customers are telling us they need more time...''

    Local Partners