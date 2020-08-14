JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

Mountain Blue managing director Andrew Bell at one of their farms.

MOUNTAIN Blue is a Northern Rivers company currently looking for as many local people as they can get to support its harvest season.

Managing director Andrew Bell said the jobs will start with fruit picking from mid-August until Christmas time.

The family-owned and operated agri-company produces berries at their farming operations of blueberries and raspberries in Tabulam and other locations in Australia, breeds new varieties of blueberries and blackberries, they also own a local nursery, plus a marketing business for berries, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries producers around the country.

Mr Bell said he is currently looking for people to work in their Tabulam farm during harvest.

"In Tabulam, we start in May and we ramp up with a peak in October," he said.

"As we move towards September, we are trying to find as many people as we can, and we are focusing on local employment.

"This is important for us because we want to support the local economy, giving jobs to people who live on the Northern Rivers," he said.

The company is looking for people ready to work in and around Tabulam, Drake, Bonalbo, Kyogle, Tenterfield, Casino and Lismore.

Mountain Blue was founded by Andrew Bell’s father in 1978.

"Local people to come and harvest with us would be fantastic," he said.

"Jobs will start being available from mid-August and local people will be given priority.

"We are looking for people to join a great work environment where we have a lot of fun, people that are keen to work and be part of a team.

"Experience is great but not essential, we have a training team, so the only requirement is to have the right to work in Australia."

The positions offered will be available until Christmas, but Mr Bell said there may be further job opportunities further from the temporary jobs.

"After the harvest we have to prune the whole orchard ready for next year, and then we have other jobs at the farm," the executive said.

Northern Rivers NSW Business manager Jane Laverty said job opportunities are becoming available in the area.

"Agriculture has always been an integral part of the Northern Rivers economy and at this time our growers and producers need us as locals to get behind them with a labour force for harvest," she said.

For more information or to apply, visit mountainblue.com.au/employment