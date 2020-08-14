Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mountain Blue managing director Andrew Bell at one of their farms.
Mountain Blue managing director Andrew Bell at one of their farms.
News

JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

Javier Encalada
14th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOUNTAIN Blue is a Northern Rivers company currently looking for as many local people as they can get to support its harvest season.

Managing director Andrew Bell said the jobs will start with fruit picking from mid-August until Christmas time.

The family-owned and operated agri-company produces berries at their farming operations of blueberries and raspberries in Tabulam and other locations in Australia, breeds new varieties of blueberries and blackberries, they also own a local nursery, plus a marketing business for berries, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries producers around the country.

Mr Bell said he is currently looking for people to work in their Tabulam farm during harvest.

"In Tabulam, we start in May and we ramp up with a peak in October," he said.

"As we move towards September, we are trying to find as many people as we can, and we are focusing on local employment.

"This is important for us because we want to support the local economy, giving jobs to people who live on the Northern Rivers," he said.

The company is looking for people ready to work in and around Tabulam, Drake, Bonalbo, Kyogle, Tenterfield, Casino and Lismore.

 

Mountain Blue was founded by Andrew Bell’s father in 1978.
Mountain Blue was founded by Andrew Bell’s father in 1978.

 

"Local people to come and harvest with us would be fantastic," he said.

"Jobs will start being available from mid-August and local people will be given priority.

"We are looking for people to join a great work environment where we have a lot of fun, people that are keen to work and be part of a team.

"Experience is great but not essential, we have a training team, so the only requirement is to have the right to work in Australia."

The positions offered will be available until Christmas, but Mr Bell said there may be further job opportunities further from the temporary jobs.

"After the harvest we have to prune the whole orchard ready for next year, and then we have other jobs at the farm," the executive said.

Mountain Blue was started by Mr Bell's father in Lismore in 1978.

Northern Rivers NSW Business manager Jane Laverty said job opportunities are becoming available in the area.

"Agriculture has always been an integral part of the Northern Rivers economy and at this time our growers and producers need us as locals to get behind them with a labour force for harvest," she said.

For more information or to apply, visit mountainblue.com.au/employment

agriculture lismore mountain blue orchards northern rivers jobs tumbalgum
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        Premium Content How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        News BORN in Grafton, she moved to Lismore when she was 12, and now she’s trying to find love on a reality TV show.

        'Diabolical' situation for health care in Northern NSW

        Premium Content 'Diabolical' situation for health care in Northern NSW

        News The border closure is causing a “diabolical” healthcare crisis

        War of words over number of doctors at Ballina hospital

        Premium Content War of words over number of doctors at Ballina hospital

        News Health district working hard to find extra NSW-based doctors, nurses

        Pots away: Ballina set for a new art gallery

        Premium Content Pots away: Ballina set for a new art gallery

        News The Ballina art scene may be getting a boost with a new art gallery DA on...