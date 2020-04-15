Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jennifer Lopez has been dragged into a bizarre feud.
Jennifer Lopez has been dragged into a bizarre feud.
Celebrity

J.Lo dragged into weird feud ... again

by Jaclyn Hendricks
15th Apr 2020 11:00 AM

Baseball icon Jose Canseco isn't done trolling former rival Alex Rodriguez.

After throwing an Easter Sunday dig at the former New York Yankees superstar, Canseco, 55, tweeted a bizarre message directed at Rodriguez's fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

"Jennifer Lopez I have something to show you for your eyes only you will not regret it please contact Morgan," Canseco wrote on social media, pinning a separate tweet with a phone number at the end.

This isn't the first occasion six-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Canseco has taken aim at Rodriguez's relationship with Lopez. During a Twitter tirade last year, Canseco claimed Rodriguez, 44, had cheated on Lopez, 50, with Canseco's ex-wife Jessica. Jessica later denied the accusations on social media.

 

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends," Jessica tweeted at the time.

Jennifer Lopez’s fiance Alex Rodriguez has been a target for Jose Canseco’s odd attacks.
Jennifer Lopez’s fiance Alex Rodriguez has been a target for Jose Canseco’s odd attacks.


Canseco, who was married to Jessica from 1996 to 1999, has previously posted about extraterrestrials teaching humans time travel, in addition to Rodriguez jabs. He also once challenged the former Yankees slugger, now an ESPN baseball analyst, to a fight.

On Easter, Canseco took another shot at Rodriguez, tweeting: "Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodriguez."

The feud all seemed to start when Canseco infamously alleged in his 2008 book Vindicated Rodriguez used performance-enhancing drugs - before A-Rod eventually admitted to it in 2014. In the book Canseco also accused Rodriguez of flirting with his wife.

Rodriguez and Lopez have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity entertainment jlo music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

        premium_icon Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

        Opinion COMPANIES promoting these quizzes are not doing it out of the kindness of their hearts to entertain us during home isolation.

        Cruise hell teaches couple there is no place like home

        premium_icon Cruise hell teaches couple there is no place like home

        News COVID-19 has cut a Clarence couple’s cruising holiday short

        Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

        premium_icon Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

        News A MASSIVE discrepancy in fuel prices on the Northern Rivers is exposing some...

        What to expect when you are expecting in a pandemic

        premium_icon What to expect when you are expecting in a pandemic

        News We answer your questions about giving birth during the coronavirus