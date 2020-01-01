Jimeoin heads to Ballina with ‘devil may care’ new show

Popular face of Australian TV, comedian Jimeoin set to perform in Ballina in January. Picture: Supplied.

AUSTRALIAN comedic favourite and all-round likeable rogue, Jimeoin, is heading to Ballina this month.

With his new show, Ramble On!, he effortlessly delivers his idiosyncratic observations on everyday suburban life with his trademark devil-may-care style.

Guaranteeing entertainment and a celebration of the mundane and human in us all, Jimeoin will be performing in Ballina on January 10, celebrating the hidden treasures of everyday life.

Jimeoin has developed a dedicated following of both young and old.

His appearances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and his widely

successful Australian tours attract sellout advanced bookings.

Internationally, Jimeoin has toured to great acclaim from New York to New Zealand, Aspen to Amsterdam, the Middle East to the Far East.

He has also performed around Europe and the UK and is a regular invitee to the Mecca of comedy, Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

A familiar face on Australian television, Jimeoin has appeared on all the nation’s top variety and comedy programs including GMA, Rove (live), The Panel, Thank God You’re Here, Full

Frontal, Bligh, The Midday Show, Tonight Live, Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, and

Talkin’ about Your Generation.