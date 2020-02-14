Queensland's top 50 rugby union players: Part five

Jordan Petaia doesn't just burn hot as Queensland rugby's top talent because he would be No.1 on any national list as well.

The sweeping changing of the guard in Australian rugby is captured perfectly in the climax to this week's countdown of the Hottest 50 in Queensland Rugby.

Last year's top slots were dominated by World Cup-bound stalwarts Will Genia (No.1) and David Pocock (No.2) with Israel Folau (No.4) and Quade Cooper (No.5) also in the top five.

Fast forward just 12 months and it's a precocious talent of 19 who tops the list because of the dazzling glimpse at the future he gave rugby fans at the World Cup in Japan.

It was only a glimpse but that step and spin move for his first Test try against Uruguay and more surging metres to open the quarter-final against England had a touch of class.

The young centre is the perfect name to top this Hot 50 because he so embodies excitement, scope for improvement and game-changing punch to ignite the dormant Queensland Reds.

Jim Tucker reveals his top 10 QLD rugby talents. Picture: Mark Cranitch

This Hot 50 has never been a strict countdown of the "best" but a judgment on performance, rising star quality, breakthrough status, legacy, gut feel and whether players are on the radar abroad.

Cousin and Wallaby teammate Matt Toomua is excited about Petaia building on his start.

"He's pretty level-headed and at the stage of his career where everything is in front of him and everything is motivating," Toomua said.

So here it is, our Top 10 for the Hottest 50.

Isaac Lucas could be the best of the Lucas family. Picture: Mark Cranitch

10 ISAAC LUCAS

(New entry)

THE youngest of four rugby-playing brothers will be the best.

He has dynamic footwork and the same ability to beat a man. The Reds are still juggling with the best way to use him but expect him to be a long-term project as a flyhalf.

Noah Lolesio in action for the Brumbies against the Reds. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

9 NOAH LOLESIO

(New entry)

HAS rocketed onto the list with his start to Super Rugby for the Brumbies.

Just 20, he has shown composure and slick touches like his flick pass try-assist against the Melbourne Rebels.

The Southport School product doesn't over-play his hand which is a skill in itself.

With "Job Vacancy" hanging over the Wallabies' No.10 jersey, what a year for young flyhalves to shine.

Tom Banks chases the ball for the Brumbies. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

8 TOM BANKS

(Up from No.13)

HE'S had a taste of the Wallabies with six Tests but this year's changing of the guard may the perfect time for him to emerge.

Pace is one of rugby's greatest assets and the dashing fullback has had the afterburners on with 20 tries for the Brumbies.

The Reds' retention staff should be pilloried every time he plays a Test because they never rated his obvious potential highly enough and let him slip away.

Taniela Tupou in full flight for the Reds. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

7 TANIELA TUPOU

(Down from No.3)

THE giant prop seems to have been around for a few years yet but he's still only 23.

He has now played 19 Tests and all he's learnt in terms of consistency and discipline needs to flow through.

Only three of those Tests have been as a starter so a big Reds' campaign for "Tongan Thor" can pay off at Wallabies' level.

James O’Connor has risen up the ranks thanks to his mature approach to the game. Picture: QRU Media

6 JAMES O'CONNOR

(Up from No.21)

THE new maturity of James O'Connor has struck all who have dealt with him since his return to the Wallabies and the Reds.

He's no longer "The Brand" with blinkers on but a senior player who is generous when mentoring younger players.

He looks most at home as an inside centre but he's already played one game at No.10 for the Reds.

Definitely a big role with the Wallabies in 2020.

Charlotte Caslick bursts through for Australia against France. Picture: Brett Costello

5 CHARLOTTE CASLICK

(Up from No.6)

THE Olympic gold medallist is the face of the women's sevens team with her super package of skills. She's quick off the mark, a stepper, a fine passer, an organiser and full of game-breaking touches.

Young girls and boys will continue to be inspired by her all the way to the Tokyo Olympics.

Caslick has 106,000 Instagram followers which shows her reach because that's greater than any of the Wallabies.

Liam Wright has plenty more to give as he looks for more Wallabies minutes. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

4 LIAM WRIGHT

(Up from No.19)

THE new Reds captain is a workhorse in one of the game's most intense positions as openside flanker. At countless tackles, he fearlessly puts himself in the line of fire to be torpedoed off the ball he is wrestling for.

A big year can put him at the top of the queue for Test minutes behind Michael Hooper.

Harry Wilson attempts to break the tackle of his Brumbies opponent. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

3 HARRY WILSON

(New entry)

THERE are going to be ups-and-downs for any young No.8 in his debut season of Super Rugby but the sky is the limit for Harry Wilson.

The Wallabies and the Reds have been crying out for a line-bending 112kg ball-runner with a natural knack for off-loading.

You'll see flashes of how far he can go this year and the remember he's only 20 and not so long out of Gregory Terrace.

The 2019 Junior Wallabies star is on the radar as a bullet performer.

Tate McDermott is on the path for a Wallabies debut. Picture: Michael Bradley/Getty Images

2 TATE McDERMOTT

(Up from No.15)

HE hasn't played a minute for the Wallabies...yet.

The best teams in world rugby all have scheming, fast-off-the-mark snipers who act as extra playmakers.

McDermott is in just that mould and his dummy-and-dart try from the ruckbase for a Reds' try against the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend was typical of his spark.

He is still just 21 but the retirement of Will Genia has created a golden chance for a new halfback.

Jordan Petaia takes the No.1 spot. Picture: Brendan Hertel

1 JORDAN PETAIA

(Up from No.8)

A BIG-striding, evasive runner who is just what the Reds and Wallabies need with his punch from outside centre.

There's a huge amount of hype about him and mainly because he teased us with magnetic yet limited minutes for both teams last year when injuries got in the way.

The Reds have wisely spent much of the pre-season building up his hamstrings and general physical strength for what everyone hopes is 20-plus games in 2020.