Notorious derelict jetty home could be razed

BREAKING apart and barely visible, a notorious abandoned house in a prime jetty location is edging closer to a sale.

The run-down property at 47 Collingwood Street has lay vacant for close to a decade despite its location close to beaches, shops and the Coffs Harbour Jetty precinct.

The property went to auction earlier this year and was passed in at $1.6 million, however, there are strong indications the abandoned eyesore is close to being razed.

Kel Gibson from Coffs Harbour real estate firm The Edge said there were multiple offers on the table for the property which was being sold together with the adjoining lots as one parcel.

In total there is 1,379 square metres of prime land up for grabs.

But for anyone interested in performing a renovation rescue of the house, Mr Gibson had some bad news - it was "not resurrectable".

47 Collingwood St and the adjoining block at 15 Edgar St, Coffs Harbour is up for sale. Coffs Harbour Jetty

"The site has had a lot of interest in it and (the house) will be demolished," he said.

"Sites like this are getting few and far between and there has been very substantial interest.

"I really hope something beautiful is done there."

In 2018 a concerned local, Jim Thacker, spoke out about how the building posed a danger to the public and said the property was often frequented by kids playing among broken asbestos sheeting.

His numerous letters to council, urging them to do something about the site, had not led to changes and at the time Coffs Harbour City Council said they had sent multiple orders to the owner to take action.

However, Council were reluctant to apply for a court order to have the building demolished or fenced off.

The house at 47 Collingwood St, Coffs Harbour has seen better days. Photo: Tim Jarrett

On any given day the adjacent vacant block is used as a makeshift carpark, but the property barely noticeable through a thicket of overgrown bushes has a dark past.

In 2012, a trivial dispute over drugs escalated into the vicious murder of 50-year-old Dennis Burns outside the property at the hands of James Moore, his mother Michelle Moore and her partner Brendan Price.

Mr Burns, who was squatting at the property, had disputed the price of marijuana bought for him by Mr Moore and the pair engaged in a series of angry exchanges via text message.

After Mr Moore's mother and her partner became involved, the three of them pulled up at the Collingwood St address armed with a mattock handle, a hammer and a fishing rod.

47 Collingwood St, Coffs Harbour following the murder of Dennis Burns in 2012. Photo: Trevor Veale

Mr Burns appeared outside the property armed with two knives and in the ensuing fight was struck on the head with the hammer by Ms Moore, before her son delivered a further series of blows with the mattock handle.

He later died at John Hunter Hospital.

In 2014 Mr Moore was found guilty of murder in the Supreme Court and sentenced to at least 18 years in prison. He lost an appeal to have his sentence overturned in 2016.

In 2015, Michelle Moore and Brendan Price were also convicted of murder with Ms Moore sentenced to spend at least 15 years behind bars and Mr Price, 12.