Hawaii time! Jetstar’s return-for-free sale means flights are as cheap as they come.
News

Nothing beats this: $165 flights to Hawaii

25th Oct 2018 6:10 AM

Aloha holiday! Great news for lovers of sun, sand and surf … Hawaii flights are on sale for as cheap as we've ever seen.

Jetstar has put its flights to Hawaii on sale from $329 (from Sydney and Melbourne), and since the bargain fares are part Jetstar's "Return for Free" sale, it's the equivalent to just $165 each way.

If you think that like an unbelievably cheap deal, you'd be right. It's an even cheaper fare than when the airline last ran a return for free sale back in May, when Hawaii flights were available from $339. 

It's not even the cheapest overseas fare of the sale though - that'd be Perth-Bali, which is on sale for $169 ($84 each way).  

There's a stack of other hot destinations on sale, too - like Ho Chi Minh City from $279 ($140 each way), Auckland or Christchurch from $201 ($100 each way) and Phuket from $289 ($145 each way).

The free flights, for travel between February and September next year, are on sale until Saturday. Exact travel periods differ for each destination, and exclude peak school holiday periods.

Domestic flights are also on sale, with fares including Sydney to Byron Bay from $67 ($33 each way), Melbourne to Cairns from $163 ($81 each way) and Brisbane to Uluru from $169 ($84 each way).

Beach holiday on the cheap? Bring. It. On.
Checked baggage and optional extras aren't included, but can be added for a fee.

And as always, the hot tip is to get in fast to score the best fares.

SAMPLE JETSTAR RETURN FOR FREE SALE FARES:

Melbourne/Sydney to Auckland from $201

Sydney to Christchurch from $201

Melbourne to Queenstown from $273

Perth to Bali from $169

Cairns to Bali from $199

Melbourne to Bali from $249

Brisbane to Bali from $259

Sydney to Bali from $279

Sydney/Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $279

Sydney/Melbourne to Phuket from $289

Sydney to Byron Bay from $67

Melbourne to Cairns from $163

Brisbane to Uluru from $169

Sydney to Perth from $189

For full details see jetstar.com

