Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jetstar is reducing flights after the decision to close the border to Victoria.
Jetstar is reducing flights after the decision to close the border to Victoria. The Northern Star
News

Jetstar, Qantas 'significantly reducing' flights to NSW

6th Jul 2020 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JETSTAR and Qantas have confirmed they will "significantly reduce" flights to and from Ballina as a result of the decision to close the NSW border to Victoria.

Qantas Group issued a short statement on the matter this afternoon

"Qantas and Jetstar are significantly reducing flights to and from Melbourne following the decision to close the New South Wales border," a spokesperson said.

"We'll continue to operate limited flights for essential travel only."

Even before the border closure, concerns had been raised about "fully booked" flights arriving at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport from Melbourne.

A Facebook page called Keep Melbourne Flights out of Ballina Airport Now was created last week.

But Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright defended the flights at the time. 

"Everyone is concerned, and I've had some people ring me," he said.

"Once you have an airport, you work in agreement with the airlines. Airlines have too much to lose."

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
ballina byron gateway airport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nice words’ are not enough to solve the ice problem

        premium_icon ‘Nice words’ are not enough to solve the ice problem

        News A NORTHERN NSW MP has slammed the State Government for its response to the 109 recommendations.

        ‘Vicious spread of misinformation’ puts community at risk

        premium_icon ‘Vicious spread of misinformation’ puts community at risk

        News ACADEMIC says false information and “fearmongering” has led to “terrible harm” in...

        Prominent service station slated for demolition

        premium_icon Prominent service station slated for demolition

        News Site has been used as a petrol station for almost 40 years

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News "It has become a wild west and it has real life consequences"