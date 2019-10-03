Jetstar passenger’s horror moment on flight

A Jetstar passenger has opened up about her stinky experience with the airline after a staff member told her to put her baby's dirty nappy at her feet until the flight ended.

On a flight from Auckland to Palmerston North, Komal Shah says she was changing her 17-month-old baby in the plane's bathroom's when she couldn't find a rubbish bin to dispose of the dirty item.

Instead, she placed it in the corner of the bathroom as a consideration to passengers and to stop it being stepped on.

But upon returning to her seat, she was allegedly yelled at by a flight attendant for changing her son's nappy on the flight. The flight attendant demanded she put the smelly nappy at her feet for the duration of the flight.

A Jetstar passenger has opened up about her stinky experience with the airline after a staff member told her to put her baby's dirty nappy at her feet. Picture: iStock.

Ms Shah explained she had no control over her son's decision to go to the toilet and didn't want to stink out the cabin by leaving it at her feet.

The Auckland resident refused to retrieve the nappy until the end of the flight and said the flight attendant humiliated her in front of all the passengers.

"I could just see all their eyes on me and I felt really hot. I was just trying to hold back tears," she told Stuff.

Despite Ms Shah having a further altercation with a flight attendant after landing, the captain came out and apologised for the staff member's behaviour.

A Jetstar spokesperson has since apologised for Ms Shah's embarrassment and said parents on all flights were allowed to change nappies, and rubbish bins should be provided in all toilets.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission