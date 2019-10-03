Menu
Login
News

Jetstar passenger’s horror moment on flight

3rd Oct 2019 9:42 AM

A Jetstar passenger has opened up about her stinky experience with the airline after a staff member told her to put her baby's dirty nappy at her feet until the flight ended.

On a flight from Auckland to Palmerston North, Komal Shah says she was changing her 17-month-old baby in the plane's bathroom's when she couldn't find a rubbish bin to dispose of the dirty item.

Instead, she placed it in the corner of the bathroom as a consideration to passengers and to stop it being stepped on.

But upon returning to her seat, she was allegedly yelled at by a flight attendant for changing her son's nappy on the flight. The flight attendant demanded she put the smelly nappy at her feet for the duration of the flight.

A Jetstar passenger has opened up about her stinky experience with the airline after a staff member told her to put her baby's dirty nappy at her feet. Picture: iStock.
A Jetstar passenger has opened up about her stinky experience with the airline after a staff member told her to put her baby's dirty nappy at her feet. Picture: iStock.

Ms Shah explained she had no control over her son's decision to go to the toilet and didn't want to stink out the cabin by leaving it at her feet.

The Auckland resident refused to retrieve the nappy until the end of the flight and said the flight attendant humiliated her in front of all the passengers.

"I could just see all their eyes on me and I felt really hot. I was just trying to hold back tears," she told Stuff.

Despite Ms Shah having a further altercation with a flight attendant after landing, the captain came out and apologised for the staff member's behaviour.

A Jetstar spokesperson has since apologised for Ms Shah's embarrassment and said parents on all flights were allowed to change nappies, and rubbish bins should be provided in all toilets.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission

dirty nappy editors picks jetstar

Top Stories

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health SYMPTOMS for the highly infectious but preventable disease don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers