Jetstar launch $189 flights to Hawaii
THEY'RE the words Aussie travellers have been waiting for this winter: Mid-year sale.
Jetstar's mega sale has just dropped and tropical destinations like Bali, Hawaii and Vietnam are suddenly super affordable.
We're talking flights to Hawaii from Sydney or Melbourne from $189 - the cheapest we've seen this year.
Flights to Bali start from $119 from Perth, while flights to Phu Quoc in Vietnam start from $180 from Sydney or $187 from Melbourne.
There are also flights to Japan starting from $189 from Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) and from $249 from the Gold Coast.
Within Australia, flights start from $37 between Melbourne (Avalon) and Adelaide. Flights to the Gold Coast start from $49 from Sydney, and $69 from Melbourne (Tullamarine).
The travel dates vary by destination, with the sale fares spread across dates between July 2019 and April 2020.
The sale is on now and runs until 11.59pm (AEST) on Monday, June 10, unless sold out prior.
JETSTAR MID-YEAR SALE FARES INCLUDE:
Sydney / Melbourne to Honolulu from $189
Sydney / Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from $209
Sydney to Phu Quoc, Vietnam from $180
Sydney to Danang, Vietnam from $181
Melbourne to Phu Quoc or Danang, Vietnam from $187
Melbourne to Queenstown from $169
Melbourne to Bangkok from $209
Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $189
Gold Coast to Christchurch from $145
Perth to Bali from $119
Melbourne (Avalon) to Sydney from $42
Sydney to Gold Coast from $49
Melbourne to Ballina Byron from $71
For a full list of fares or to book visit jetstar.com