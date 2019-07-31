Menu
Login
The plane appears to have crashed into the Perth terminal of airline Cobham. Picture: Channel 7.
The plane appears to have crashed into the Perth terminal of airline Cobham. Picture: Channel 7.
Business

Jet crashes into Perth Airport terminal

by Benedict Brook
31st Jul 2019 1:24 PM

A PLANE carrying at least 60 passengers has crashed on the tarmac at Perth Airport.

The aircraft, operated by Cobham Aviation, impacted an airport building while taxiing, Perth Airport has said.

The incident occurred at 2.20pm Perth time (4.20pm AEST) yesterday.

Cobham Aviation operates services for Qantas as well as for resources companies to mining towns.

The aircraft is thought to be an Avro regional jet, an updated version of the British Aerospace 146 that first flew in 1981.

"Emergency services are onsite, however there are no injuries to passengers or crew," said Perth Airport in a statement.

"This incident has not impacted any other operations or services at Perth Airport".

The West Australian has reported that passengers said the brakes on the jet failed as it was approaching the terminal and it rolled and crashed into a lighting structure.

They said it was a "massive jolt" and were told not to take photos or videos as they left the plane.

An image from Channel 7 showed a Cobham twin engined jet with its nose embedded into a building, thought to be the airline's terminal building. Smashed doors and windows can be seen.

The Cobham terminal, that services the regional flights, was reportedly been evacuated.

News.com.au has contacted Cobham for comment.

Cobham Aviation operates services to mining towns and runs some Qantas branded services.
Cobham Aviation operates services to mining towns and runs some Qantas branded services.

More Stories

airlines perth airport terminal plane crash

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown