Footy star’s golden changeroom betrayal

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Josh Kennedy and Jeremy McGovern share a moment during a West Coast Eagles AFL training session at Subiaco Oval on September 10, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Josh Kennedy and Jeremy McGovern share a moment during a West Coast Eagles AFL training session at Subiaco Oval on September 10, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

STEVE Waugh always carried his hanky at the crease, Boomer Harvey always scratched his toes before the first bounce - and Jeremy McGovern does ... what?

Weird and wacky sporting superstitions are commonplace among the world's top athletes - just take a look at the NBA's secret obsession with peanut butter and jelly sangas - but Eagles defender McGovern might have just taken the cake for the most disgusting pre-game ritual.

West Coast teammate Tom Barrass was on Triple M's Rush Hour with Lisa and Pete Friday morning ahead of Saturday's blockbuster preliminary final against Melbourne - and he didn't faff about in outing his fellow Eagles' changeroom secrets.

"Jacko Nelson always wears red undies," he said. "But Jeremy McGovern bites his toenails ... yep, you heard it here first.

"We'll all be sitting around, putting our boots on, having a yarn and stretching, and Gov's sitting here gnawing on his toenails. He's got it (flexibility) in him, hopefully it's something you never have to see but it's unfortunately burnt into my brain."

Rows upon rows of perfect toenail-munching chompers.

BRUTAL AXING ON EVE OF FINAL

First year star Bayley Fritsch has been given the axe ahead of the Demons' must-win clash against the Eagles in Perth on Saturday.

The 21-year-old forward was benched to make room for Joel Smith in a bold move applauded by AFL great Garry Lyon.

"I think they are a bit worried (about Kennedy and Darling) and I think they also see him (Smith) as an option at the other end of the ground as a (Jeremy) McGovern sort of foil," Lyon told Friday's SEN Breakfast.

"I think a bit of flexibility. It's really hard on that young man Bayley Fritsch, he had a fantastic season and went to half back later in the year and his ball use there has been something to behold at times.

"It's a tough call. I admire clubs who make tough calls, though."

The Eagles were forced to make one change for their clash with the Demons in Perth on Saturday.

Experienced defender Will Schofield is the recalled Eagle to benefit from the misfortune of teammate Brad Sheppard, who suffered a serious hamstring injury in week one of the finals.

Richmond and Collingwood named unchanged teams for Friday night's preliminary final at the MCG.