Jennifer Aniston explains Friends bombshell

CALL it "The One with the Change of Heart."

Jennifer Aniston recently made waves when she told Ellen DeGeneres that she and her Friends co-stars are open to a reboot series.

The gang.

Naturally, the pronouncement ignited something of a frenzy, so this week, the actress had no choice but to explain her sudden reversal. At the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix film Murder Mystery, Aniston revealed to ET that she changed her mind about a Friends revival because "no" and "maybe" were getting her "nowhere." Aniston added that fans should "stay excited, and possibly something will happen," all but ensuring that reboot-mania will continue.

Last Wednesday, Aniston stopped by Ellen, where she and DeGeneres discussed a potential Friends reunion.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," said Aniston. Speaking for her co-stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, she continued, "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

It didn't take long for Aniston's brief statement to create a stir among fans, and on Monday night, she was asked to explain what caused her to suddenly open up to the possibility of a reboot.

Aniston at the LA premiere of Netflix's Murder Mystery. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images

"For 16 years we have been asking you about a Friends reboot, and now you said, 'maybe,'" said ET's Kevin Frazier on the Murder Mystery red carpet.

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes,' and see what happened," replied Aniston (you knew exactly what would happen). The actress added that "there's no plans in the immediate future" for a reboot, but acknowledged that "anything can happen."

So, should fans just "calm down," as Frazier asked? "Yeah," said Aniston. "Or don't, and stay excited, and possibly something will happen." Way to stir the pot, Rachel Green.

This story originally appeared in Decider.