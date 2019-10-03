Menu
Jeff Horn and trainer Glenn Rushton. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Boxing

Jeff Horn signs up for another beating

3rd Oct 2019 12:55 PM

JEFF Horn has responded to the worst beating of his career by signing up to face the same opponent again.

The Aussie boxing star announced on Thursday he would be exercising the rematch clause in his contract with Michael Zerafa despite being pummelled in a ninth-round stoppage in their first encounter.

Horn was knocked about so badly his wife asked him to give the sport away and his trainer, Glenn Rushton, faced calls he should be axed for not stopping the action earlier.

In a courageous move, they want to run it back.

"This came down to one thing, and it was real simple," Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan said.

"The overwhelming question was, 'what was the fight that was gonna motivate Jeff the most?' And, ultimately, that was Jeff's question to answer, and this is the answer that he came up with."

After first meeting Melbourne-born Zerafa (27-3) in Bendigo, Horn (19-2-1) wants the rematch in his hometown of Brisbane, preferably before the end of the year.

"I'm hungry for the win on this one. I hate losing. I really feel like I can do better than I did last time, and I'm willing to prove it," he said.

Jeff Horn hits the deck against Michael Zerafa. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)
"Retiring was definitely something I was considering,'' Horn added. "But I need to clean this slate.

"I thought to myself and imagined myself in five years time and thought I need to get this back. I can't go out like this …

"The family were probably more on the way of, 'don't take the rematch; you should be happy with what you've done, take another fight'. But I needed to have this fight, and I think this fight is the one that motivates me to get back in there."

A report suggested Zerafa - who has little to gain from the rematch - isn't overly excited about the news.

boxing jeff horn michael zerafa
News Corp Australia

