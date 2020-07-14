Menu
Fans of the American brand have been dreaming of this car for the past 40 years, but a new rival means it could now become a reality.
Motoring

Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

by Dom Tripolone
14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

Jeep has revealed a wild new Wrangler concept

The American brand is poised to fulfil the wish of its long-time fans by delivering a beefy V8-powered four-wheel drive for the first time since 1981.

Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in the US, says: "Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V8, and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen."

Jeep has revealed its V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept.
Power comes from a 6.4-litre V8 making a gnarly 335kW and 610Nm. That's a mighty jump from the 209kW/347Nm V6 engine powering the current versions.

Jeep claims the concept can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in less than five seconds, which is proper performance car territory.

But the Wrangler isn't about on-road performance, it is a true off-road warrior. And the concept is a legitimate four-wheel drive that meets Jeep's strict Trail Rated criteria, meaning it can go almost anywhere.

Jeep hasn’t sold a V8 Wrangler since 1981.
The company has upped the off-road hardware, adding superior front and rear locking axles, a two-inch factory lift kit for better approach and departure angles, a full time two-speed transfer case and giant 37-inch off-road tyres.

The Wrangler's tough styling and retro design is reinforced by the concept's unique features including removable doors, removable roof and a windscreen that folds down.

The Jeep Gladiator has just gone on sale in Australia.
The V8-powered Wrangler could also spawn a high-powered Jeep Gladiator ute version. The Gladiator is based on the Wrangler and is effectively the same car with a tray added to the back.

Jeep has revealed the V8 concept at the same time as its new rival - the all-new Ford Bronco - broke cover.

The Blue Oval's tough four-wheel drive follows the same formula, bringing old-school looks, tough off-road capabilities and a big engine.

But unfortunately the Ford Bronco isn't slated to be sold in Australia, and we'll have to wait to see whether the Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept becomes a reality.

Originally published as Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

