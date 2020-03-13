Menu
Brisbane jazz vocalist Kristina Kelman.
News

Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

Javier Encalada
13th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

GALAXY Jazz Band, formally known as the Northern Rivers Big Band will be appearing in concert this month.

Band leader Royden Ainsworth chose some great tunes for the show, including Glen Miller’s Chattanooga Choo Choo, It Don’t Mean a Thing by Duke Ellington, Strike Up the Band by George Gershwin, a beautiful arrangement of Norwegian Wood by the Beatles, Gonna Fly Now (Theme from Rocky), and Sing Sing Sing from the Benny Goodman Orchestra, among others.

Jazz vocalist Kristina Kelman will performing with the big band.

Brisbane-based Ms Kelman has performed around Australia and Asia, Europe and the USA, with artists such as Don Burrows, Tommy Tycho and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

She has selected many standard songs for the show, including Somebody Loves Me, Nice Work if You Can Get It and Love is Here to Stay by George Gershwin, My Funny Valentine from Rogers and Hart, and Hoagie Carmichael’s Georgia on My Mind, plus Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans and many more.

Singer Kristian Keogh has also chosen some great tunes to perform at the show, including Have You Met Miss Jones by Rogers and Hart, Crazy Love by Van Morrison, I’m Your Man by Leonard Cohen and Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen.

At the Ballina RSL Club on Sunday, March 22, from 2pm $20.

