JAWS WIDE OPEN: Shark leaps out of water at researcher

8th Aug 2018 7:51 AM

A CONSERVATION researcher got a little too close for comfort with one of his subjects when a huge great white shark leapt out of the ocean beneath him with it's jaws wide open.

A video of the encounter was uploaded to Facebook by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and shows one of the researchers standing on a narrow platform off the boat with a GoPro.

As he scans the water for sharks one jumps out of the ocean below him and lunges at his feet.

"Holy crap, it dove right out of the water," the captain yells.

"Did you see that?" the researcher yells back.

 

The video was captured in waters off Massachusetts, with the organisation saying it shows how unpredictable these animals can be.

"While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they're certainly possible. White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals," the video's caption read.

"This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water."

