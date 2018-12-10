Menu
Jarryd Hayne is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Pic Jenny Evans
Crime

Hayne in court today on sex charge

10th Dec 2018 8:30 AM

NRL player Jarryd Hayne is due to face court over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in NSW today.

Hayne, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm after he handed himself into Ryde police station in November.

A woman claims she suffered injuries during a sexual encounter with Hayne in the Hunter Valley and that she had photographs to back up her story.

It's understood the alleged victim was interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit before the matter was referred to police.

Jarryd Hayne reporting at Castle Hill Police Station.
Police allege the assault of the 26-year-old woman took place in a Hunter Region home on September 30.

The one-time NFL player has been on strict bail including the condition he report to Ryde police station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8am and 8pm.

He's also handed over his passport and a $20,000 surety, and agreed to stay away from the complainant and the Newcastle local government area.

Hayne is expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday.

- AAP

