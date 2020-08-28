Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues.
Politics

Japan’s leader to resign over ill health

28th Aug 2020 4:51 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues, local media reported Friday, hours before he was due to address a press conference.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without identifying their source.

Speculation about the prime minister's health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

Abe is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5pm (0800 GMT) Friday and "he is likely to explain reasons" for his resignation, NHK and other media reported.

Abe took three days of holidays this month and on August 17 made an unannounced hospital visit, staying there for more than seven hours for medical checks.

He made a second visit to the same hospital a week later for additional tests and said at the time that he intended to continue in the job.

Originally published as Japan's leader to resign over ill health

japan shinzo abe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boutique cabins, cooking school approved by Ballina council

        Premium Content Boutique cabins, cooking school approved by Ballina council

        News THE $2.2 million project has been given the green light, despite concerns from the famous neighbours.

        Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        Premium Content Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        News THE Living School students who are ‘disgusted’ by the current justice system want...

        • 28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        WWII was in full swing when Evans Head stepped up to help

        Premium Content WWII was in full swing when Evans Head stepped up to help

        News THIS week marked the 80th anniversary of the No. 1 Bombing and Gunnery School at...

        • 28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

        Premium Content Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

        News THE first flight from Dubbo touched down at the airport this afternoon.