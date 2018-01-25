Menu
Jan 26 is Right says local comedy band

TRIO: Northern Rivers band Bronny and the Bishops are Carl Moore, Wendy Simpson and Peter Lino.
Javier Encalada
by

"AUSTRALIA Day is meant to be

for every Aussie bloke

and sheila to have a BBQ,

a cold beer and a smoke.

Is these are not your values

then go back where you are from. (...)

The date cannot ever be changed

It's cut in by the lash

The day NSW became

a jail for England's trash(...)"

These are some of the first verses of Jan 26 Is Right, a new song by local satirical comedy group Bronny and The Bishops.

 

Shared today via social media across the Northern Rivers, the song is a comedy take on the current conversation about changing the date for Australia Day celebrations away from January 26.

The band is formed by Wendy Simpson, who plays Bronny, Peter Lino and Carl Moore, who are The Bishops, and has existed from some years but only for the last 12 months with the current line up.

Musician Peter Lino said the band was mainly a satirical trio.

"We play satirical songs and satirical dialogue about politics, society and culture," he said.

"I wrote this song on Monday and recorded it on Tuesday, without rehearsal, so it's very raw.

"We thought it was important to write a song about this issue and get into the conversation.

"We like exploring contemporary issues and contribute to the debate, and we also want to improve our profile, but we mostly do it for the fun of it."

The band has released a number of other satirical songs, such as Plastic Pauline, Fracking, Free Us From Our Plight, a song about refugees, Anthem, Joe Leaner, Budget For Sale and Demockracy.

All of them, and some regular original songs, are available to listen to via the band's page in Soundcloud.

  • You can see Bronny and the Bishops at the Tintenbar Hall, supporting Fred Smith, on Sunday, February 11, 4pm.

Topics:  australia day bronny and the bishops change the date music northern rivers entertainment political satire tintenbar whatson

Lismore Northern Star

