James Reyne crawls to Lennox Head

Javier Encalada
by

JAMES Michael Nugent Reyne OAM is an Australian rock musician and singer/songwriter both in solo work and, until 1986, with the band Australian Crawl.

Starting March 20, Reyne will tour across regional NSW, South Australia and Victoria, including a show in Lennox Head.

He'll be joined by guitarist Josh Owen in an acoustic duo format.

A Crawl To Now is a 90-minute live show featuring songs selected from more than 20 albums representing an extensive catalogue.

Reyne said the show would include songs from Australian Crawl to now.

"This will be a comprehensive look at the past unto the present," he explained.

"I've sifted through all of the Australian Crawl material with the intention of performing it 'songbook' style. And to bring out the solo material again and re-imagine those songs acoustically is always fun," he said.

"I'm very excited about these shows."

Reyne was born in Lagos, Nigeria.

In 1979, Australian Crawl made a memorable debut on the Countdown TV show after Reyne performed with both arms in plaster casts, a result of injuries sustained after being hit by a car.

The band went on to sell more than one million albums in the 1980s.

Topics:  australian crawl james reyne lennox head music northern rivers entertainment whatson

