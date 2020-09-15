Jaimi’s ‘beautiful soul’ remembered by hospital staff

Jaimi Kenny, daughter of Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry, lost her life after a long battle with illness. Jaimi pictured with her nephew.

Jaimi Kenny, daughter of Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry, lost her life after a long battle with illness. Jaimi pictured with her nephew.

News of Jaimi Kenny's death has sent shockwaves through the Sunshine Coast community.

The daughter of former swimming champ Lisa Curry and her ex Grant Kenny sadly lost her battle with a long-term illness on Monday.

But for one Coast woman, the tragic news of the 33-year-old's passing was a beautiful reminder of the love and care she showed her grandmother when they shared a hospital room.

Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny's daughter loses battle with illness

Shea Osborn's grandmother was in the same Sunshine Coast University Hospital ward as Jaimi, and as Ms Osborn recalls, the two had struck up a friendship.

"I just remember my grandmother saying nothing but wonderful things about Jaimi and that even though she was ill she would always take the time to ask how my grandmother was," Ms Osborne said.

"She loved that my grandparents would still walk the hospital halls holding hands."

In a beautiful gesture that highlighted Jaimi's loving heart, she penned a handwritten letter to Ms Osborn's grandmother describing all the wonderful things she admired about her and her husband.

Jaimi Kenny and mum Lisa Curry.

"I remember my grandpa crying as he read it as Jaimi had such beautiful words to say," she said.

She couldn't recall the exact words that were in Jaimi's letter, but she remembered them being from the heart.

"She said it was amazing to see them so in love after 58 years together and that she would miss my grandmother," Ms Osborn said.

"I read it twice, but I remember crying as it made my grandpa cry."

Sadly, both Ms Osborn's grandma and grandpa have since passed, and she hadn't located the beautiful letter.

Staff at Sunshine Coast University Hospital are also still coming to terms with Jaimi's sudden passing.

Hospital staff member Tracey Cunning remembers laughing and joking with Jaimi just days ago.

"She asked a colleague and I about some directions to get changed and we just had a laugh and joke with her about her pyjamas - then she toddled off giggling," Ms Cunning said.

"What I saw of her she was a beautiful soul with a gorgeous smile and from our last chat a wicked sense of humour.

"Everyone always had time for her."

In a statement from Jaimi's father Grant Kenny, he confirmed she had lost her battle with a long-term illness Monday morning.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child," he said.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her."